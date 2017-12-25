India's head coach Ravi Shastri has brushed aside the Twenty20 format stating that they "don't care" about it after winning the series against Sri Lanka last night (December 24) in Mumbai.

At the Wankhede Stadium, India won by five wickets to complete a 3-0 whitewash over the islanders. Left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2/15 in 4 overs) was the Man-of-the-match and the series.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Shastri was interviewed by former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar and when he asked about the team being relentless across formats, the head coach said it was due to them respecting the opponents.

"That is the hallmark of a good team where we respect the oppositions. And when you respect the oppositions you stay grounded. The intent was there for everyone to see which was very good," Shastri said.

On Unadkat, he said, "Very very good. I think very good variations. He has been around for five to six years now. He has evolved beautifully. He understands his bowling which is so important and he is not afraid to unleash his skills."

Shastri mentioned that T20 matches were an opportunity to test youngsters and winning and losing did not matter.

"You mentioned about youngsters being given an oppportunity, that was the endeavour. Simply because with so much of cricket being played, T20 cricket for us, we don't care. You win or lose it doesn't matter. But give the youngsters an opportunity. Then what happens is you at least get to know who could be in the frame of things come 2019 (World Cup)," he explained.

India now head to South Africa to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is. The first Test starts in Cape Town on January 5, 2018.