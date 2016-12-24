As we get closer to stepping into 2017, there is a lot waiting for us on the other end, especially if you are fond of really cool gadgets. Thanks to the International Consumer Electronics Show, which marks the beginning of the new year by hosting some of the futuristic tech we may or may not see after the event. But we are always glad to check them out.

CES 2017 isn't going to be any different than the previous shows, with a lot of companies and startups eager to show what they have in store for us. A quick sneak peek into the event's roster shows some really cool stuff in the VR, smart home, automotive tech, robotics, smart clothing and more categories.

CES will be held in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2017. The annual event will be attended by more than 10,000 people from around the globe. If you are going to be a part of the event, here are some really cool things you should not miss.

VR and drone mash-up

Have you ever imagined yourself flying the drone from the cockpit instead of controlling it using a wireless remote from a distance? Well, not for long. At the CES 2017, you will come across a paper airplane virtual reality drone, the PowerUp FPV, which lets you fly the drone and experience the flight using Google's cardboard VR. This is made possible via a live-streaming camera, which is mounted at the front of the drone that can be controlled using intuitive movements.

Smart home security

With the uprising of smart homes, it is essential to protect your homes from online threats. CES 2017 will serve as an ideal stage for a lot of smart home inventions this year and BullGuard's smart home security solution is one of them. It has built-in AI and machine-learning capabilities to analyse device and service patterns to improve protection overtime. According to Electronics360, BullGuard will be available in April for $199.

Vrooommm at CES

That's right, there will be a lot of automotive related products such as in-car infotainment systems, car audio accessories, self-driving card technology and more. You might want to keep an eye out for Faraday Future, which is planning to announce something big at the show.

Never lose your pet

Link by American Kennel Club will be shown at the CES 2017. Link is a GPS-powered collar for your pet, which will help you keep a track of its whereabouts. It also keeps a track of the dog's health by giving its owner information such as the body is too hot, too cold or exhausted from exercise. Link will keep a track of your dog's vet records and appointments as well.

A VR camera? Sure, why not

Orah will demonstrate its virtual reality camera at the CES 2017. The Orah4i will help users live stream 360-degree 4K resolution content, thanks to its four lenses and four microphones to capture detailed sound. The tiny GoPro like camera can stream content directly to YouTube and other video sites.

It will be perfect for your travel adventures, but won't come cheap. Orah 4i costs $3,595.