A video of Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell delivering a stern warning to heroin dealers in the area has gone viral, being viewed hundreds of thousands of times since it was posted on 7 April. Grinnell is flanked by four armed officers in balaclavas in the video, which is accompanied by dramatic and ominous sounding music.
‘We are coming for you’: Florida Sheriffs stern warning to heroin dealers goes viral
- April 10, 2017 15:24 IST
