Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink driving
Footballer Wayne Rooney was met by photographers as he arrived at Stockport Magistrates court on 18 September, as he faced drink-driving charges. Rooney pleaded guilty to the charges and has been banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work.
- September 18, 2017 16:39 IST
