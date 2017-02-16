Wayne Rooney is the latest Manchester United player to be linked with a move away from the club in the summer, and with the England international failing to get regular first team action under Jose Mourinho this season, he might just consider his options in the summer.

Also read: Antoine Griezmann to snub Manchester United if they fail to qualify for Champions League

Despite Wayne Rooney becoming Manchester United's top scorer after he scored a beautifully executed free kick against Stoke City, the United captain has not been able to get into the first team this season and has been limited to mostly substitute appearances in the Premier League.

While he has been a regular for the Red Devils in the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Europa League, a player of Rooney's caliber who has won every possible trophy will want to be involved in every game, and his former teammate Paul Scholes feels that he could be on his way out.

"If it carries on going the way it is, I can't [see him staying for two more years]. Maybe it will be reassessed at the end of the season if he's in and out of the team. I don't see him as a player who will accept that. He will want to be at a team where he's playing every week."

"No one will be more frustrated than Wayne at not playing. Being a sub will be driving him up the wall. It will be killing him just coming in for the Europa League or the FA Cup. But it's up to him to get his head down and prove he can play in the big games" Sky Sports quoted Scholes as saying.

Wayne Rooney was a regular starter for Manchester United at the start of the season but consistent poor performances forced Jose Mourinho to bench him. Ever since, he has never really stepped up enough for Mourinho to consider putting him in the starting 11 again.

Rooney has made 28 appearances for United in all competitions this season and has managed to get on the score sheet only five times and has assisted nine times this season and given Rooney's goal scoring record and his assists in the past this is really low for him.

During the January transfer window, it was reported that Rooney received an offer from China, but he rejected it because he wanted to prove his worth to Jose Mourinho and for now he will have to make the most of any opportunity that he is given. But if he fails to convince Mourinho he might leave the club in the summer for regular football.