Shocking news are coming in from Cheshire, England. Everton FC star striker Wayne Rooney has been arrested for Driving under the Influence (DUI). The footballer however has been released on bail immediately.
He however needs to appear in court on 18 September. This makes Rooney's appearance in Everton's crucial match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 17, very uncertain.
Here's a quick know-how of the events:
When it happened: Friday September 1
Time: Reportedly after 2 am BST
Where: Altrincham Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire
Manchester United legend Rooney, who is not playing a part in England's clash against Malta in the European Qualifiers some hours from now, was driving a Volkswagon Beetle, Cheshire Police mentioned.
"Cheshire police has charged a man with drink-driving following a vehicle stop in Wilmslow. The man was arrested shortly after 2:00am today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.
"Wayne Rooney, aged 31, of Collar House Drive, Prestbury, has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. Rooney has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on 18/9/2017."
- Full statement from Cheshire police.