Shocking news are coming in from Cheshire, England. Everton FC star striker Wayne Rooney has been arrested for Driving under the Influence (DUI). The footballer however has been released on bail immediately.

He however needs to appear in court on 18 September. This makes Rooney's appearance in Everton's crucial match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 17, very uncertain.

Here's a quick know-how of the events:

When it happened: Friday September 1

Time: Reportedly after 2 am BST

Where: Altrincham Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire

Manchester United legend Rooney, who is not playing a part in England's clash against Malta in the European Qualifiers some hours from now, was driving a Volkswagon Beetle, Cheshire Police mentioned.