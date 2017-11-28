Manchester United just about managed to get past Brighton 1-0 at home last week while Watford recorded a stunning 3-0 away win against Newcastle. Whoever thinks Man Utd will be able to record yet another comfortable win in the midweek, think again.

The Premier League returns this Tuesday November 28 for gameweek 14.

Manchester United are looking desperately to bridging the gap with rivals Man City in the points table. Pep Guardiola's side look almost invincible this season. They are on top of the league with 37 points from 13 matches, while United are on 29 points.

Could this match mark the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the starting lineup for the Red Devils since his devastating injury? With Romelu Lukaku facing some kind of a rough patch at the moment, it remains to be seen who manages to get the preference from Jose Mourinho for the starting berth in the match.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Marouane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw have not travelled for the match.

Watford, meanwhile, have won two of their previous Premier League games and look to be steadily catching up with the winning momentum. The return of captain and star striker Troy Deeney from suspension, will also give the Hornets a major boost.

Possible starting lineup:

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Kabasele, Prodl, Femenia; Hughes, Doucoure, Cleverley; Zeegelaar, Richarlison, Gray.

Man Utd: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian; Pogba, Matic; Herrera, Mata, Martial; Lukaku.

WATFORD vs MAN UTD

Date: November 28

Time: 8 pm GMT, 1:30 am IST - Wednesday

Venue: Vicarage Road

TV guide

India - Star Sports Select 1/HD

UK - BT Sport 1

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

UK - BT Sport Live, MUTV