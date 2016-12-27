Watership Down author Richard Adams dies aged 96

Watership Down author Richard Adams has died aged 96, his daughter has announced.The classic novel about rabbits searching for a new home sold millions of copies worldwide.Watership Down was first published in 1972 and started off as a story Adams told his two daughters in the car.The book was made into a film in 1978, notorious for its graphic scenes.Before he became an author, Adams worked as a civil servant after serving in WWII from 1940 – 1946.He is survived by his wife, two daughters and six grandchildren.