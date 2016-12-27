- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Watership Down author Richard Adams dies aged 96
Watership Down author Richard Adams has died aged 96, his daughter has announced.The classic novel about rabbits searching for a new home sold millions of copies worldwide.Watership Down was first published in 1972 and started off as a story Adams told his two daughters in the car.The book was made into a film in 1978, notorious for its graphic scenes.Before he became an author, Adams worked as a civil servant after serving in WWII from 1940 – 1946.He is survived by his wife, two daughters and six grandchildren.
