A strange phenomenon has been observed at the Grinnell Glacier in Montana. The molten snow of the area is red in colour and hence is known as "watermelon snow".

Puddles of bright crimson-coloured molten snow can be seen in crevices. Surrounded by numerous rocks, the crimson-coloured water even smells of sweet watermelon.

The cause behind it is a particular kind of red-pigmented algae known as Chlamydomonas nivalis, which contains a pigment which creates bright red hues after combining with snow.

"The pigment protects the algae from the sun's radiation and also helps it to absorb heat – and that causes the snow to smelt," a report by Metro said.

The algae are green coloured but covered by a protective layer which makes them bright red in colour. The red or pink coloured snow is said to have a light sweet smell, which gave it the tag of "watermelon snow".

This natural phenomenon was recently observed by Joe Giersch, an entomologist at the United States Geological Society, when he visited the glacier. Giersch posted an image of the puddle which was the result of watermelon snow.

Apparently, more of watermelon snow will be seen during summer as there is a rise in temperature in the region and the glaciers beat a hasty retreat.

"Walking on these puddles can even stain your shoes a millennial pink," according to the Weather Network, as quoted by Mirror.

The algae start to blossom and grow as the weather starts becoming warmer. They remain dormant during the winter months.