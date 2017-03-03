Action thriller Pulimurugan, starring superstar Mohanlal, created a history. It helped Mollywood shine all over the world by becoming the first Malayalam movie to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club, that too within a month of its release.

Read Pulimurugan movie review

The Vysakh directorial also has many records to its credit, and now the superstar has announced that the beautiful stories that took place during the making of Pulimurugan will soon be available for the public to read. The book has been titled Pulimurugan - Box officeilek Oru Garjanam. "Pulimurugan, a film that made box office history, has some beautiful stories to tell...stories of hardships, creativity and struggles that never been revealed so far. But we are not going to keep those secrets for long. An exciting book is coming to you," reads the Facebook post of the actor.

This book will have all our stories. As we all know, Pulimurugan has widened and strengthened our film industry and it gives hope to our future ventures. Pulimurugan is also special for many reasons. Its shooting experiences, story telling pattern, action sequences, special effects, back ground music, costumes, set designs ..all these elements were well coordinated to make the most successful thriller on silver screen in Malayalam. This book, we are sure, wil comprise all these efforts behind Pulimurugan.

The book will be penned by renowned media person T Arunkumar and is said to be useful for film students and filmmakers. "Yes. Pulimurugan was an experience. An experience on screen and while its making. This book is all about this exciting experience. This book will be useful and impressive for all those who love movies, film students, film makers and film activists. Mr. T Arunkumar, a well experienced media person, is penning this book and The book will reach you very soon," Mohanlal concludes his Facebook post. It will have the experiences narrated by Vysakh, Tomichan Mulakupaadom, Mohanlal, Udaykrishna, Gopi Sunder, Shajikumar, Peter Hein, Sanath, Murali and PN Satheesh.

Meanwhile, a grand success celebration of Pulimurugan, which has raked in over Rs 150 crore in 150 days, will be held at CIAL Convention Centre in Kochi on Saturday, March 4.