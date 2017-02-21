Watch YouTubers scale Londons 770ft Canary Wharf skyscraper with no safety gear

Watch YouTubers scale Londons 770ft Canary Wharf skyscraper with no safety gear Close
The astounding video of the stunt at the top of One Canada Square in London was filmed by YouTuber Harry Gallagher, aka. Night Scape, and friend and regular collaborator Harry Dibsdale aka. HD.XR.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular