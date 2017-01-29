HBO's The Young Pope that revolves around the life of a newly elected American Pope is ready to air a new episode on January 29, 2017. In the previous episode, we have witnessed some of the worst sides of a Pope such as prayer orgasm.

We have seen the Pope Pius (Jude Law) spied Esther having sex with her husband through his window. And, that is how the prayer orgasm began in the episode. As Esther's husband gave it to her, Pius fell to his knees to pray and the camera cut between sex and prayer, sex and prayer, for innumerable times.

In between, the Pope was performing sacraments to a nun named Sister Suree. Being a convert from Sri Lanka, the sister seemed to be dejected over her dying sister. And, after her sister took her last breath, the Pope Pius was seen advising her, "Don't go chasing the dead."

Apart from that, Lenny Belardo aka Pius seemed to be particularly curious about the prime minister of Greenland, whom he entertained by his flirtatious comment: "I know I'm incredibly handsome -- but let's please try to forget about that." It seemed like she might have made him think about Esther, the woman he spent most of his time in the episode.

Amidst all these, Pope Pius XIII shocked Voiello by his homophobic statement in response to the abuse scandal surrounding American Cardinal Kurtwell. He asked to remove all homosexuals from the Catholic Church without regard to the person.

In episode 5, we will see that Pope Pius XIII makes his first and much-awaited address to the cardinals in the Sistine Chapel. In the meantime, Voiello will set a plan in motion.

Moving on, we will witness that Cardinal Voiello catches Pius in a compromising situation but hesitates to use the evidence against the Young Pope. More is revealed about Lenny's troubled past as he and Dussolier reconnect while running away from Sister Mary again. Gutierrez is assigned to an uncomfortable appointment in America. Upon the return of a famous papal headdress to the Vatican, Pius is finally prepared to deliver his opaque and rigid address to the Cardinals.

To know more, you have to watch The Young Pope episode 5 on HBO at 9 pm EST. You can live stream the episode here.