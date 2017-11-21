Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and husband Vivek Dahiya had a lovely evening along with friends at a pub on Monday, November 20 to celebrate their manager Aryan Kakkar's birthday.

The lovebirds Divyanka and Vivek were seen dancing their hearts out to the tunes of Tenu Suit Suit Karda from Hindi Medium. In the video, which has gone viral now, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress can be seen flaunting some sensational moves.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora, Ssumeir, Pearl V Puri, Adaa Khan, Abhishek Verma and Aditi Bhatia were also part of the celebrations.

Divyanka and Vivek are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples.

Recently, during Vivek's birthday, the actor shared a video where he is being hit by wife on his face. In the video, Vivek is seen trying to scare Divyanka by wearing a scary mask. The actress, who was unaware of Vivek's mischief, got scared and reacted by hitting him in the face.

Meanwhile, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will be adapted into Marathi in regional TV. Titled Na Kalat Sare Ghadle, the show will be co-produced by actor Swappnil Joshi and will air on Star Pravah.

Swappnil, who is best remembered as young Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's Uttar Ramayana, says that although the new show is inspired by Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, it has been tweaked to suit the regional audience.