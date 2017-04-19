A woman was filmed giving what was described as CPR to a pigeon outside a shop in Glasgow, on Tuesday, 18 April.Her efforts appear to have been in vain however, according to the original uploader of the video: “Omg just seen the same pigeon being eaten by a seagull,” she wrote in comment.
Watch woman give CPR to a pigeon
A woman was filmed giving what was described as CPR to a pigeon outside a shop in Glasgow, on Tuesday, 18 April.Her efforts appear to have been in vain however, according to the original uploader of the video: “Omg just seen the same pigeon being eaten by a seagull,” she wrote in comment.
- April 19, 2017 20:31 IST
-