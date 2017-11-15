The SBS romantic fantasy thriller, While You Were Sleeping, will take the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events when the show returns with episodes 29 and 30, this Wednesday, November 15, at 10 pm KST.

The Korean mini-series will not just reveal the fate of news reporter Nam Hong Joo, but it will also feature an emotional reunion between prosecutor Jung Jae Chan and detective Choi Dam Dong in the upcoming episodes.

Here is what the production team has to say about the new episodes (via Soompi):

With so much support from the viewers, here we are, already in the final week of the drama. After 13 years, Jae Chan and Dam Dong meet as how they remember each other in their memories. Please check out the touching reunion between the two in this week's broadcast. Stay tuned to the final episodes to find out what happens to Hong Joo (Suzy).

Also read Asia Artist Awards 2017: Where to watch performances of EXO, Crush and others via live streaming online

Click here to watch While You Were Sleeping episodes 29 and 30 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video-streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Meanwhile, the preview of episodes 29 and 30 of While You Were Sleeping teases the demise of news reporter Nam Hong Joo. The promo shows prosecutor Jung Jae Chan screaming out loud: "Why did it become like this?"

Watch the preview below:

Recently, cast member Suzy Bae also opened on her character in the SBS drama. "When I was first just practising on my own, I thought that I was doing pretty well. However, I realised that [reporting] was completely different than what I had thought after I received help from an actual reporter," the actress said in an interview with High Cut magazine.

Explaining further, the cast member said, "Because I have done a lot of emceeing or narration, my tone has a severe tendency to change a lot. I also focused on practising words that appear a lot [in the drama] like arrest and prosecution."