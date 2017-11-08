While You Were Sleeping, the SBS romantic thriller, will be back with episodes 25 and 26 this Wednesday, November 8, at 10 pm KST.

The upcoming episodes will revolve around the various challenges faced by prosecutor Jung Jae Chan and news reporter Nam Hong Joo while investigating a complicated case.

The preview shows chief prosecutor Park Dae Young scolding Jung Jae Chan for blindly believing the prime suspect in the case. "Just by looking at his face, can't you find out that he is lying?" the chef asks the rookie prosecutor.

Also read Asia Artist Awards 2017 lineup: While You Were Sleeping star Suzy Bae to perform at AAA

The promo then shows Jung Jae Chan telling Park Dae Young that he will re-investigate the case. "I will personally visit his house and confirm," he says.

The preview also shows the prosecutor receiving some crucial evidence related to the case from the prime suspect. In the video, the suspect gives a chip to the prosecutor and says, "Inside this chip are some really important information.

The fans of While You Were Sleeping can also expect to see some lighter moments between Jung Jae Chan and Nam Hong Joo in episodes 25 and 26.

The promo shows the news reporter working on a special story about prosecutors, titled Prosecution 72 hours".

Watch the trailer below:

Meanwhile, episodes 25 and 26 of While You Were Sleeping will feature the second OST for the show by cast member Lee Jong Suk. The song is titled Does She Know and it will be the 12th OST of the show.

"Because it's my first time singing OSTs, I'm embarrassed, but I hope you will listen to it kindly. I want to thank those who created a great song even with my lacking singing skills. Most importantly, I decided to sing the OSTs to repay the love I've received from fans," AllKpop quoted the actor.

Click here to watch While You Were Sleeping episodes 25 and 26 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video-streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.