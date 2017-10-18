While You Were Sleeping will focus on the blossoming romance between Jung Jae Chan and Nam Hong Joo when the show returns with episodes 13 and 14 on SBS this Wednesday, October 18, at 10 PM KST.

The news reporter, Hong Joo, only thinks about the rookie prosecutor, Jae Chan, when she feels lonely. She knows that no one can understand her better than him. So, she contacts him when she feels emotionally down.

The promo shows Hong Joo struggling to hold back her tears while talking to Jae Chan. Although he gives her a box of tissue to wipe her tears, she uses his tie. The rookie prosecutor then asks the news reporter, "Do you think Han Woo Tak got hurt because of you?"

The producers revealed that the scene is linked to the mysterious murder case of a young boy, who was killed by his elder brother. "Last week, the broadcast ended with Jung Jae Chan issuing a warrant for Kang Dae Hee [Kang Ki Young]'s arrest. Find out if he will finally be judged by the law, and exactly why Nam Hong Joo is crying [in this scene]," teased the producers.

Meanwhile, new behind-the-scene stills of While You Were Sleeping, released by SBS, show Han Woo Tak, the police officer, in hospital bed with serious injuries.

The Korean drama lovers are looking forward to see how the prosecutor saved the life of Woo Tak. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 88 percent of the participants claimed that Jae Chan risked his life to save the police officer.

Click here to watch While You Were Sleeping episodes 13 and 14 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video-streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: