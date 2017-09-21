The cast members of upcoming SBS romantic fantasy drama, titled While You Were Sleeping, will be meeting and greeting their fans through a special broadcast. The event will be telecast live through V Live on Friday, September 22, from 1 pm KST onwards.

The cast members will attend a press conference after interacting with their online fans. The South Korean broadcasting network has also scheduled a preview of the television series on Sunday, September 24.

The preview episode will consist of unreleased footage, behind-the-scenes videos, interviews with the actor and many more details related to the drama, reported Soompi.

Meanwhile, an industry insider claimed the onscreen bromance between Lee Jong Suk and Shin Jae Ha will keep the viewers hooked to the screens. "During filming, Lee Jong Suk and Shin Jae Ha showed amazing chemistry and made the filming atmosphere warm. We think their friendly vibes will translate well on screen. Watching Jae Chan with his younger brother as they live under one house will be one enjoyable aspect of the drama," the source said.

However, the latest promo of While You Were Sleeping teases some unexpected challenges for the characters of Lee Jong Suk and Shin Jae Ha. It shows Suzy Bae's character Nam Hong Joo informing lawyer Jung Jae Chan that she saw a dream that his brother is getting into trouble, but he does not believe her. An unfortunate accident changes his attitude towards the female lead.

The romantic fantasy drama will be premiered next Wednesday, September 27, at 10 pm KST.

Watch the trailer below: