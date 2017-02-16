The sad thing about Arsenal's meltdown against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 was that it was all too predictable. Anyone that had watched this team closely over the past few years would have guessed that this result was more likely to happen than an Arsenal performance to remember at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal highlights

At the end of the day, this Arsenal team just do not perform when they need to; when the pressure is on them. Ease that pressure off, and you might see some world-class performances – so, don't be surprised if Arsenal end up winning the second leg at the Emirates – but when the pressure is on, Arsene Wenger's side end up being found wanting, and then some.

To watch Arsenal collapse in the second half would have felt like déjà vu to most of the Gooners out there. After all, they would have seen such performances happen time and again in the second half of Wenger's 20-year reign at the club.

This one seemed to hit a little harder to digest than normal for Wenger, who could barely sit through the press conference after the match. It was almost as if, he himself had realised this was the end of the road, that his time as Arsenal manager was finally at an end.

If that is indeed the case, it would be a pity to see the club's greatest ever manager go out on such a sour note, after such a forgettable season.

But then, it could also be argued that Wenger only has himself to blame. Getting a team fit mentally and physically is one of the primary jobs of the manager, and too many times in the recent past, this Arsenal team have failed to pass the mental test.

Having such a fragile group of players, at the end of the day, comes down to the manager and as much as he might try, Wenger cannot explain that away.

Expectedly, the ArsenalFanTV was filled with calls for Wenger to resign, with some even asking for the manager's head immediately.

While the Frenchman deserves to see this season through – be that by guiding another top-four finish and/or an FA Cup victory – it does seem like this just might be the final season of the Wenger era.

Watch the videos from ArsenalFanTV