The serial burglar who tried to steal West Ham striker Andy Carrolls watch during a motorbike robbery has been jailed for 11 years. CCTV footage shows Carroll driving a jeep whilst being pursued by the robbers on motorbikes.
Watch West Hams Andy Carroll speed through oncoming traffic escaping motorbike robbers
- September 1, 2017 20:33 IST
