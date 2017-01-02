After an impressive win against Middlesbrough in their final Premier League fixture of 2016, Manchester United will be expecting to continuing their winning momentum as they get set to meet West Ham United on Monday. Can the Reds go marching on?

The schedule might be a bit crunch but Jose Mourinho might not be too much worried as his side has been improving with every match. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, for one, has been on a great form off late.

Manchester United have now won all of their five previous games in the Premier League this season and they are currently solidifying their place in the sixth place. Mourinho's side have 36 points from 19 games so far.

West Ham, on the other hand, are 12th in the table with 22 points but they need not worry much as they won three games on the trot before losing their December 31 fixture against defending champions Leicester City.

With the home advantage, the Hammers could be up for the challenge of thwarting pressures from the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Team news

West Ham: Alvaro Arbeloa, Arthur Masuaku, Diafra Sakho and Gokhan Tore are out, while Mark Noble is doubtful.

Manchester United: Eric Bailly is not available owing to the African Cup of Nations, while Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick remain doubtful.

Schedule

Date: January 2

Time: 5:15 pm GMT (10:45 pm IST, 12:15 pm EST)

Where to watch live

India: TV - Star Sports Select HD 1. Live streaming - unavailable.

UK: TV - Sky Sports 1/HD, Now TV. Live streaming - Sky Go, MUTV (subscription needed).

USA: TV - NBC Sports Network. Live streaming - NBC Live.

Radio commentary - TalkSport, BBC Radio 5 Live.

Live score - EPL twitter.