Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok joo returns with episode 15 this Thursday, January 5, at 10pm KST on MBC drama. The Korean mini-series will take its viewers through an emotional roller-coaster of events, with new challenges for Jung Joon-hyung and his lover.

But fans of Lee Sung-kyung do not need to be worried as the new development in the storyline is not directly related to her character. The twist in the plot will affect the young and charming swimmer who recently reunited with his mother.

Towards the end of episode 14, the Canadian mother of Nam Joo-hyuk's character makes a special appearance and requests a favour from Jung Jae-yi's parents. Although she revealed that she had no plans to return, she said, "I have something to tell you." Is it something related to her son? Is she planning to take him with her?

Click here to find out what lies ahead for Jung Joon-hyung in episode 15. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo will also be available online here for K-drama fans across the globe.

Meanwhile, the promo shows Yoon Yoo-sun's character apologising to her son. But he does not seem to be pleased by it. He confronts his aunt and asks her if his biological mother has come for money.

In the meantime, the Weightlifting team congrats Kim Bok-joo after Professor Yoon Deok-man informs her, "They want you at Taereung." Later on, she is seen getting worried about her boyfriend and telling her friends about it.

The sneak peek video also hints at a new love interest for Kim Dae-ho, who can be seen going out with a new girl and having drinks together. The video ends with a conversation between the onscreen couple, wherein the swimmer tells his lover, "This is even sadder than when my mom abandoned me, Bok Joo."

Watch the official trailer for Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo episode 15 below: