The Golden State Warriors, after their narrow loss in their last head-to-head encounter against Cleveland Cavaliers, were desperate to take revenge on Monday. Their body language on the court said it all, and the Warriors players looked in ominous form, right from the first jump ball that took place at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. The home team demolished the Cavaliers 126-91 to pick their fourth straight win.

It was one of those games for the Cavs, where they did not really find much feet, and were outplayed by the hungry Warriors. Klay Thompson led Warriors from the front with 26 points, while the duo of Stephen Curry (20 points) and Kevin Durant (21) did what they do best, score massive points and help their team come up with an impressive win.

There was no looking back for the Warriors, who outscored Cavs 37-22 in the first quarter, and the trend continued in the second quarter too, as the home team scored 41 points as compared to Cavs' 27.From there on, it was almost an impossible task for the Cavs to make a comeback as they were trailing by 29 points at the start of the second half.

Though Cavs defence stood firm to the Warriors in the third quarter, the damage had already been done in the first half. However, Warriors finished off the game with a dominating fourth quarter, where they looked in good form, scoring 31 points.

Overall, their performance had determination written all over it as they were disappointed after losing to Cavaliers by a single point in their last game.

The Cavs are always a solid team when players like LeBron James get going, but it was not one of his best games in Cavaliers' colours as he scored only 20 points. Kyrie Irving also had a decent game, only with 17 points against his name.

Despite their loss, Cavs should not be too disappointed as they have been good this season, winning 29 games. They will look to bounce back in their next game against the Phoenix Suns and get back to their winning ways on Thursday.