AMC's zombie apocalypse drama The Walking Dead will return with the second half of Season 7 this Sunday, and we'll see Rick and gang preparing to take down Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan. The episode will air this Sunday, February 12 at 9 pm ET on AMC and it can also be watched online via amc.com/livestream.

The previous episode saw Rick reuniting with Daryl and the rest of his gang members at the Hilltop Colony and they took a decision to end Negan's reign of terror and gain control of The Sanctuary. This Sunday's episode will see Rick and gang visiting The Kingdom, yet another community of survivors, and their charismatic leader Ezekiel in a bid to gain support to take down Negan. Spoilers provided by The Walking Dead spoiler forum The Spoiling Dead Fans hint at Rick being unsuccessful in winning over Ezekiel, but it looks like Norman Reedus' Daryl will find a new home in The Kingdom.

The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimole recently opened up to TVLine about the mystery person spying on Alexandria, and said viewers will not have to wait long to find out the person's identity.

"You'll get answers very, very quickly, and I think people will enjoy them. I hope they enjoy them," he said, adding: "That character and the world to which they belong is a whole different flavor on the show."

Meanwhile, The Spoiling Dead Fans revealed that the mystery person will cause a bit of harm to Father Gabriel in the midseason premiere. "You don't see who does it, but apparently Father Gabriel is ambushed by someone (presumably the "Boots" character we saw in the mid-season finale). Whoever it is forces him to loot the pantry at Alexandria and leave with them," the spoiler forum revealed, adding that the identity of the Boots person nor its leader is revealed in the episode.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.