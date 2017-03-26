Rick and the gang will head over to Oceanside in this week's episode of The Walking Dead. Watch Season 7 episode 15 on Sunday, March 26, live at 9 pm ET on AMC, and it will be available immediately after on-air broadcast for iOS, Apple TV, Android and Windows on AMC.com.

Also read: Did Nina Dobrev come in between Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin?

TSDF Army, a dedicated site for The Walking Dead spoilers, have released a few details on what goes down in the episode, and it looks like Rick and the gang will round up residents of Oceanside and urge them to join in the fight against Negan.

"Using some of the explosives Rick and Co. found on the highway, they are able to corral everyone at Oceanside at one place," TSDF Army wrote in a Facebook post.

"Except for Natania and Cyndie. Tara confronts them at gunpoint in their house. Rick tells them they are there to take their guns to fight the Saviors, but they also want them to join them in the fight. They certainly don't want to hurt them. In the end, it seems like most of them want to join Rick, but Natania said no way. Since she's the leader, they bow down and give Rick their weapons (ALL of them)," it added.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will see Sasha being held a prisoner at The Sanctuary, and Negan says he wants her to join his army.

The official synopsis for the episode titled Something They Need reads: "A group of Alexandrians embark on a journey to a distant community; and one group member must make a heartbreaking decision."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.