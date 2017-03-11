Season 7 episode 13 of The Walking Dead is titled Bury Me Here and it will see Carol wondering about the safety of Alexandrians and trying to find out the truth from Morgan. Watch the episode live at 9 pm ET on AMC, and it is available immediately after on-air broadcast for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Windows and on AMC.com.

Also read: Candice Swanepoel lets it all hang out for risqué Vogue Brazil photoshoot [PHOTOS]

TSDF Army, a trusted source for The Walking Dead spoilers, has released details about Bury Me Here, and it looks like there will be multiple deaths in the episode. Ben will die when a supply run does not go as planned, and Richard will be strangled to death by Morgan.

"Morgan finds out that Richard sabotaged the drop for the Saviors in an attempt to enrage the Saviors so that they would kill him," revealed TSDF Army. "This is all in the hopes of causing an event to get Ezekiel to move to war. But it only gets Benjamin killed. So Morgan attacks Richard and strangles him to death."

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will see Carol finally learning about Abraham and Glenn's death, and this will prompt her to seek out Ezekiel and urge him to join the fight to take down Negan, the leader of the Saviors. "She doesn't really have to do any convincing because when she tells Ezekiel they have to get ready to fight he says he knows," wrote TSDF Army.

The official synopsis for Bury Me Here reads: "Things do not go as planned when a group of Kingdommers deliver goods to the Saviors during a routine supply drop-off."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.