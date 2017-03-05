Season 7 episode 12 of AMC's The Walking Dead will see Rick and Michonne going scavenging and it looks like Andrew Lincoln's character will nearly die in the episode. Watch the episode live at 9 pm ET on AMC and it can also be watched online via the network's live streaming service.

The Walking Dead spoiler forum TSDF Army has revealed what happens in the episode, and they've confirmed that Rick has a close call with death.

During their scavenging journey, Michonne and Rick will come across an abandoned school where they will get a big gun stash as well as ready-to-eat food. But later, Rick climbs on a Ferris Wheel that's in the back of the school compound and he falls off. "Michonne comes racing to help. When she gets there she sees the walkers devouring something and assumes it's Rick. She just freezes, and when it looks like Michonne is done too, Rick emerges and saves her. It turns out those walkers were chowing on a goat from the carnival," TSDF Army wrote on its Facebook page.

The duo will return to the junkyard in the second half of the episode, but Jadis isn't happy with their find. Rick and Michonne have recovered 63 guns in total, but Jadis tells them that they need double that number.

Season 7 episode 12 is titled Say Yes and the synopsis reads: "Members of the group scavenge for supplies. Meanwhile, back in Alexandria, someone must make a morally-challenging decision."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.