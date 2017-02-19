The Walking Dead Season 7 episode 10 will see Rick getting together with a new group of people to take down Negan and the Saviors. Watch the episode live at 9 pm ET on AMC, and it can also be watched online via AMC.com/livestream.

The official synopsis for the episode titled New Best Friends doesn't reveal much other than that Rick and his group will encounter a new collective unlike any they have come across so far. But TSDF Army, a dedicated The Walking Dead spoiler forum, has obtained details about what viewers can expect in Season 7 episode 10.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from this Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead.

According to the spoiler forum, Rick will form an alliance with the group, but first Rick has to provide them with guns, and very soon too. We will also learn more about the group at the junkyard.

I almost would classify them as leeches or locusts," TSDF Army wrote. "All they seem to do is take, and their leader's motto is, 'We take. We don't bother." They claim to have been at that location since the beginning, but I'm not sure yet how well they can fight. For example, Jadis says all they did was wait for a very long time for someone else to come along to get those supplies off that houseboat. They didn't even try to get the supplies themselves. Then they got pissed when Rick and Aaron got the supplies, which is why they took Gabriel and forced him to loot the pantry."

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see Daryl interacting with Carol, and she explains why she had to leave. Carol also asks Daryl if the Saviors came to Alexandria and if everyone there was okay. Seeing her vulnerable emotional state, Daryl lies and says everyone was okay. He doesn't tell her about Glenn and Abraham's death.

The episode will end with Daryl leaving the Kingdom to join in the fight to take down Negan. But before that, viewers will get to see a great scene between Shiva and Daryl. "He pets her. After leaving Carol, Daryl goes to see Shiva, and Morgan shows up. He says that Daryl is good with Shiva and that Ezekiel would be impressed," wrote the spoiler forum.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.