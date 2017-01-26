- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Watch Vladimir Putins particularly awkward karaoke session
President Vladimir Putin on 25 January sang to a guitar with Russian students as he visited the Moscow State University. Putin stumbled as he was singing one of the Soviet hits Fourteen minutes to the Launch. The song, which was written and recorded in 1960, became a hymn of USSR space exploration program after Yuri Gagarins space journey in 1961. The same song was performed in space by Russian cosmonauts in 1962.
