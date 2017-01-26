Watch Vladimir Putins particularly awkward karaoke session

  • January 26, 2017 15:48 IST
    By Reuters
President Vladimir Putin on 25 January sang to a guitar with Russian students as he visited the Moscow State University. Putin stumbled as he was singing one of the Soviet hits Fourteen minutes to the Launch. The song, which was written and recorded in 1960, became a hymn of USSR space exploration program after Yuri Gagarins space journey in 1961. The same song was performed in space by Russian cosmonauts in 1962.
