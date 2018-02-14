As promising as the latest trend of blackhead masks might seem – with their ability to pull out pretty much everything from your clogged pores – sometimes they can stick too hard, leading to pulling out more than just dirt from your face – as is shown in this video.

A Filipino woman's eyebrows fell victim to the adhesive texture of a charcoal mixture that she had been given to remove blackheads. As Daily Mail Online reported, out of excitement, the 22-year-old failed to read the instructions properly – where it strictly says not to apply on eyebrows and hair.

The video shows Genella Pabianes Carabbacan, from Isabela in the Philippines, struggling to take off the mask made up of two packets of the sticky mixture – before it eventually rips out her eyebrows.

Genella said: "My friend gave me the face mask and said it will get rid of the dark spots on your face. I said "oh really?" and he gave it to me for free. I was so excited I didn't ask anything more. I didn't read the instructions because I just really wanted to remove the blackheads on my face."

Genella revealed that after applying the mask, she had let it sit only for 15 minutes – and by the time she was about to peel it, it had stuck to the hairs on her eyebrows.

Her brother Mark was behind the phone's camera, filming her and struggling to hold back his laughter as the poor woman cried out of desperation, trying to peel off the mask. Struggling to remove the mask gradually, the two siblings spent around three minutes on the task, before finally taking it off, along with Genella's eyebrows.

Left with barely any hairs on her eyebrows, as most were pulled out, Gene was forced to shave off the remaining bits for proper eyebrow growth eventually. Having gone viral drastically, the dramatic footage also caused several beauty clinics to offer Genella "microblading and threading to restore her look", as Daily Mail reported.

While she was left crying with horror, Genella also admitted that she saw the funny side of it too. "I was just crying because I didn't have any eyebrows," she said. "I had to shave the rest of the hair for them to regrow properly together.

"It was funny and emotional. But it was more down to my stupidity. I should have read the instructions," she added. "The lesson is to always check and research cosmetics before using them."