Friend zone is worst than getting a no from your crush. It is that worst phase in life when you are stuck being a "good friend" of the person you actually want to go out with.

Every guy and girl in today's age has visited or is in a friend zone. But why are you in the friend zone in the first place and how do you get out of it? A new video posted on Facebook few days ago will teach you how to get out of the horrific friend zone.

The hilarious video posted by a Facebook page called Monstah features a classroom full of people who claim to be in a friend zone and wish to get out of it. In the video, a social psychology "expert" walks into the class to reasons out why you find yourself in the friend zone.

He argues that there is no such thing as a friendzone despite the definition and the signs. When a student argues, he goes on to set the record straight by explaining and performing a social experiment.

He explains: "Friendzone is a psychological place in which you put yourself when you behave like a friend with the person you like because you don't have the courage to behave otherwise."

Teaching the steps through his social experiment, he explains all the steps to be followed to get away from the dreadful zone. The theme song of the video just completes the viewing experience.

The video is in French but it contains subtitles for everyone to understand. Watch and learn.

