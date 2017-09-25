Virat Kohli was on cloud nine as India beat Australia in the third ODI at Holkar Stadium in Indore to clinch the five-match series, 3-0. Hardik Pandya contributed with both the bat and ball to steer India towards victory. And was rightly adjudged the man of the match for his stupendous performance.

After the match, Pandya spoke to media and stated that he is happy to bat in any position after he was promoted to bat at number four.

Kohli later revealed that it was India coach Ravi Shastri, who wanted Pandya to bat higher up the order and destroy spinner Ashton Agar, and that was exactly what happened in the middle as he dealt in sixes, most of the times.

The India captain was pleased with the contribution of Pandya, who scored 78 runs, and showed a lot of maturity to guide India home. His 72-ball 78 comprised of five fours and four sixes, and everyone, including the on-field commentators, were in awe of the right-hander, who is taking rapid strides in world cricket.

Kohli, who was in a joyful mood after the dominating series win over Australia and especially in the third ODI, decided to take an interview of Pandya inside the dressing room, which was shared on Twitter as well.

Kohli referred to Pandya as the man of the moment and called him a superstar. The captain had a broad smile on his face as he says Pandya delivers with the bat after promoted to number four.

Kohli asked Pandya, how do you feel? 'Feels pretty good, I got the opportunity to bat at number four' said the all-rounder. At the end of the 27-second video clip, Kohli once again praised Pandya for having done well in two games.

Pandya had even scored a brilliant half-century in the first ODI in Chennai, which paved way for victory.