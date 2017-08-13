The above picture certainly tells a thousand words!

Usain Bolt ended his celebrated career in the worst possible way by losing an event, in which he had won three straight Olympic Gold and four World Championships titles.

The Jamaican great pulled up with an injury in the anchor leg of the 4x100m final at IAAF World Championships on Saturday, leaving his fans, who were witnessing the historic moment, devastated.

The 30-year-old, after an initial sprint, started hobbling and ended up rolling on the track with a hamstring injury, according to reports.

Even as Great Britain stunned the United States to take the Gold, Bolt was lying flat on the track and was a personification of despair. Like the millions who had watched the race live, Bolt seemed he himself did not believe what was going on at the Olympic Stadium.

The 4x100m final was Bolt's farewell race and a lot was being said about it, especially after the Jamaican legend was beaten in the 100m final last week.

In the morning session on Saturday, the eight-time Olympic Gold medalist made sure there was no hiccups as Jamaica won the second of the two semi-final heats, ahead of France and China. Yohan Blake was missing from the team, but Bolt magic proved enough for Jamaica.

Despite the horrific end to Bolt's race, the London crowd cheered one of the greatest sporting heroes.

WATCH VIDEO

GREAT BRITAIN WINS GOLD 4X100M RELAYS USAIN BOLT PULLS UP #iaafworlds #usainbolt pic.twitter.com/gWsqPuuJ17 — KNUCKLE-UP TV (@Knuckleuptv) August 12, 2017

The sprint legend, who had won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m Gold at the same venue during the 2012 Olympics, might not have had a perfect end to his career, but his records over the years will definitely make him a once-in-a-lifetime athlete.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Bolt's final race.