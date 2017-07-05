The final stretch of the Tour de France stage four saw a bit of drama in the form of unsportsmanlike behaviour. With many cyclists nearing the finish line, Peter Sagan seemed to have elbowed Mark Cavendish, leading to a crash.

The crash led to some serious consequences. Sagan was disqualified while Cavendish had to pull out of the Tour De France after breaking his right shoulder.

Replays showed that Sagan had elbowed Cavendish when he was quite close to him and the latter fell hard on the hoardings. The impact was quite hard on the British cyclist, who looked in utter pain, and was also bleeding from his finger.

However, Sagan defended himself saying, "Mark was coming really fast from the back and I just didn't have time to react and to go left. He came into me and he went into the fence. When I was told after the finish that Mark had crashed, I went straight away to find out how he was doing."

"We are friends and colleagues in the peloton and crashes like that are never nice. I hope Mark recovers soon."

The governing body decided to take a strict action on the matter, disqualifying Sagan for the crash. His team, Bora-Hansgrohe, has protested against the disqualification.