seamus coleman, neil taylor
Reuters

The result of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday resulted in a goalless stalemate, but the match drew one of the most sombre reactions in possibly all of the football matches last evening.

Wales' Neil Taylor made a brutal tackle during the match to stop a marauding Coleman and in the process, broke the Republic of Ireland skipper's shin bone. 

Medical staff rushed to the field immediately to give Taylor the dose of oxygen on the spot to help him recuperate from the shock, and after getting back to his proper state, the 28-year-old Everton defender was stretchered off.

Needless to say, Taylor received the straight red card from referee Nicola Rizzoli for his horrible challenge.

From Wayne Rooney to Everton football club and a plethora of football fans, including One Direction's Niall Horan and pro boxer Tony Bellew, many people have come out with their wishes for Coleman's swift recovery. Meanwhile, Neil Taylor has also not been let go scotfree by some angry football fans.

