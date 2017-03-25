The result of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday resulted in a goalless stalemate, but the match drew one of the most sombre reactions in possibly all of the football matches last evening.

Wales' Neil Taylor made a brutal tackle during the match to stop a marauding Coleman and in the process, broke the Republic of Ireland skipper's shin bone.

Medical staff rushed to the field immediately to give Taylor the dose of oxygen on the spot to help him recuperate from the shock, and after getting back to his proper state, the 28-year-old Everton defender was stretchered off.

Needless to say, Taylor received the straight red card from referee Nicola Rizzoli for his horrible challenge.

Awful tackle on Seamus Coleman. pic.twitter.com/fj6HAALYCW — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) March 24, 2017

Martin O'Neill has confirmed that Seamus Coleman has suffered a broken leg. pic.twitter.com/Q2OCEGNwY9 — Transfer News (@TrustyTransfers) March 24, 2017

From Wayne Rooney to Everton football club and a plethora of football fans, including One Direction's Niall Horan and pro boxer Tony Bellew, many people have come out with their wishes for Coleman's swift recovery. Meanwhile, Neil Taylor has also not been let go scotfree by some angry football fans.

Hope seamus Coleman gets better soon. Horrible tackle — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 24, 2017

Horrific what happened to Seamus Coleman tonight . Hope he recovers well — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 24, 2017

All I'm thinking of right now is that @seamiecoleman23 is ok! ? #EFC ? — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) March 24, 2017

Stay strong Seamus Coleman. Every true football fan wishes you a strong recovery x pic.twitter.com/SJKrZgNF83 — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 24, 2017

@FAIreland let me in the Welsh changing room so I can bate the shite outta Neil Taylor! #AvivaFanStudio #IRLWAL — Paddy Barnes (@paddyb_ireland) March 24, 2017

Neil Taylor hang your head in shame. Deserves to be banned from all football for a long time. An international ban just won't cut it. — Scott McAuley (@toshenhoff) March 24, 2017