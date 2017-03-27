The ongoing India vs Australia Test series has been a close affair, with plenty of words exchanged between the two teams' players. The fourth and final Test match in Dharamsala, which is the series-decider, has witnessed the same, especially in the first session of Day 3 on Monday.

Read: Watch India vs Australia Day 3 live

Ravindra Jadeja and Matthew Wade were involved in some serious war of words, and the likes of Steve Smith also joined in, but the left-hander had the last laugh, completing an important half-century.

It all started when Jadeja was at the non-striker's end and the left-hander began a verbal duel at the start of the 103rd over. Umpire Ian Gould even came in between and wanted to put a stop to such things, but Jadeja was in no mood to take it lying down, and he told the umpire "if he starts it (sledging), I will give it back, I don't care."

With plenty of things said by Jadeja and Wade, one thought that the sledging between the two would come to an end after Gould asked the players to be calm. But it did not stop and both the players threw daggers at one another.

Jadeja said that he was surprised why the Australian selectors pick Wade in the Test side and even stated that he does not deserve to play in the longer format of the game.

Such kind of verbal exchanges are always interesting, and with this sledging caught on the stump mic, one can expect this video (watch below with good earphones) to be added to that list of famous sledging incidents between India and Australia.