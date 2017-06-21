The Confederations Cup 2017 has already started with teams from both groups playing one match each so far. Hosts Russia currently top Group A followed by Mexico, Portugal and New Zealand. In Group B, Chile and Germany occupy the top two spots with Australia and Cameroon in the third and fourth position.

The second round of matches are set to kick off today with action from Group A as hosts Russia will be hoping to build on the win against New Zealand as they take on Euro 2016 winners Portugal next. The other match sees Mexico up against New Zealand.

Looking at the squad of the teams in Group A and the experience all the teams possess one would expect Portugal and Mexico to be the two teams to qualify for the knockout stage of the Confederations Cup 2017. A psychic polar bear by the name of Nika is expecting the underdog team to come up with the win today.

Paul the octopus predicted a number of football matches correctly including four of Germany's six Euro 2008 matches, all seven matches in the 2010 World Cup including their third-place play-off win over Uruguay. He also chose Spain as the winners of 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Check this video out to see who exactly is Nika the polar bear.

Paul the octopus might have finally found his match as Nika the polar bear who resides in Moscow Zoo is already showing of his soothsayer skills. So far Nika has got one prediction right at the Confederations Cup 2017 where she chose Germany to defeat Australia.

Her second prediction went wrong as she selected Portugal to defeat Mexico and they were about to do so until they levelled the scoreline in stoppage time. And now with two matches set to take place today, Nika has once again decided to use her psychic abilities and chose her home country Russia to continue their winning ways against Portugal and also expects New Zealand to pull an upset against Mexico.

That's a really bold prediction from Nika considering both the teams she has selected are underdogs. Can she repeat the success of Paul?

For the second round matches from Group B, Nika has predicted Cameroon to get their first win of the Confederations Cup 2017 when they come up against Australia and predicted Germany to defeat Chile.

