IPL 2017 seems to be bringing out a different side of cricketers, which one does not get to see on the cricket field. After Sunrisers Hyderabad's Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Shikhar Dhawan showed their dancing skills, which was posted on Instagram, former Rising Pune Supergiant skipper MS Dhoni also showed his grooving abilities, and uploaded the video on the same platform.

The video seems to be quite interesting as Dhoni seems to be giving a dancing lesson to teammate Ben Stokes, who is looking at the Jharkhand man and smiling away.

It seems to have been a fun moment, though the video was really brief. It also includes Ajinkya Rahane and all the three players involved in the video are wearing their RPS jersey.

Dhoni made the video using his Boomerang account. Such kinds of Boomerang videos are quite different from a normal photo or video. Boomerang is a video app, which allows you to tell video stories.

Dhoni posted the video on his Instagram account on Sunday, and it has been viewed 767,454 times so far and is still counting. People are bound to click on it as one does not want to miss out one of the favourite sons of India cricket dancing.

The former India captain must have had a good Sunday, but Dhoni, who has not been able to shine with the bat in IPL 2017, will be keen to score big when RPS face Delhi Daredevils on Tuesday.