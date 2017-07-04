Lionel Messi is one of the best football players the world has ever seen and he is adept at making defenders dance left and right with his dribbling skills. However, when it comes to real dancing, the Argentina star is not a sight to behold.

Messi posted a video on Instagram of him and wife Antonella Rocuzzo shaking a leg on the dancefloor, but the footballer came off looking out of sync.

Rocuzzo was brilliant with her dancing skills, showing off some great moves, but Messi came up short.

His fans on social networking sites were also quite surprised with Messi's mediocre dancing skills.

Messi's wedding to childhood sweetheart Rocuzzo was also regarded as Argentina's wedding of the century. The marriage had 250 guests including Messi's close friends Xavi, Sergio Aguero, Cesc Fabregas and Carlos Puyol. The event took place under high-security and no mobiles were allowed inside.

The dance session proved Messi's was born to play football. He can entertain us all day long with his lovely football skills, albeit his dancing skills.