India played some brilliant cricket in the fourth and final Test of the series to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Dharamsala on Tuesday (March 28). The series, arguably, one of the best in the decade, bagged headlines for many a reason including controversies and drama, not to forget sledging, which was a regular part of the fierce battle that took place for just over a month.

The four-match contest witnessed a tough contest between the bat and ball, and cricket fans all around the world remained glued to the on-ground poceedings. In all these serious battles, there were some lighter moments, which gave players, umpires and fans a moment to pause and chuckle for a while as well.

Here are some funny incidents, which took place in the Test series

Ishant Sharma mocks Steve Smith and the world follows suit

Ishant Sharma, running in fast, was bowling his heart out to Steve Smith, the Australia captain, and the batsman was blocking it with ease, and sometimes also getting beaten. Out of frustration, Ishant made weird faces at Smith, who also reciprocated. Virat Kohli, standing at the slips, saw the lighter side of it, laughing at Ishant's antics. Soon, Ishant's weird face expression became viral too, and the commentators also tried their best to replicate the fast bowler's facial expression.

Umpire Chris Gaffaney changes his decision midway

With Josh Hazlewood keen to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara who stood like a rock in the third Test in Ranchi, the Australian pacer bowled a bouncer, and the batsman went for a hook shot. The Australian players on the field did not even appeal as the ball had clearly not touched the bat, but umpire Gaffaney showed the index finger, but soon took his hand to his hat, understanding fully well that he was wrong. The on-field umpires were seen having a laugh after that uncaught error.

Steve Smith and Wriddhiman Saha's comedy of errors

In the 80th over of Day 1, third Test in Ranchi, when Smith was not giving any chance to the Indian bowlers, he edged the ball in between his pads, and Saha citing an opportunity went for the ball, which was stuck. Smith was not letting the ball go, and they both fell to the ground with Saha appealing after getting hold of the ball. Call it what you want – wrestling match or desperation, both the cricketers ending up on the floor, with all the players and even the umpires laughing their heart out.

Indian spice and Matt Renshaw's responding to the Nature's Call while batting

Foreign cricketers have more than once complained about an upset stomach during their tour to India. Matt Renshaw, in his first visit to India got a taste of spicy Indian curry when he had to leave the field while batting, to attend the bathroom due to illness. The player had an upset stomach.