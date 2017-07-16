Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the sport of football. He dazzles the ball with his feet, entertaining the fans with his incredible skills, but the Argentina and Barcelona star showed some stunning basketball skills, which made one realise he is not only all about football.

The skilled forward, during some promotional work in Japan, decided to show off his incredible skills with a basketball on his hand. His Barcelona teammates, Arda Turan and Gerard Pique were also present while Messi took some free-throws.

Messi was spot on with his free throws, making all three of them without any sort of problem. What made this even more special was that it was a swish basket, which would even make the basketball stars of today, like Stephen Curry and LeBron James proud.

After making those shots with such ease, Turan and Pique were quite shocked as well.

Have a look, and you will be left stunned as well.

One wonders, with such skills, had it not been football, could he have become a good basketball player? Thank god, he chose football and has become one of the icons of the sport.

Messi will be concentrating on his football skills more, and constantly improve his fitness with the La Liga season set to begin next month.