Paul Pogba, after signing for Manchester United, became the most expensive player in history. The Red Devils star bags headlines for various reasons from his football skills to his ever-changing hairstyles, and this time, Pogba has become the talking point for his Instagram post.

The French footballer is a regular when it comes to posting pictures and videos on Instagram, which gets numerous likes.

Pogba seems to be on a world tour currently. The Manchester United star was in Mecca in May, and now the player is in China, which is evident from his Instagram posts. The recent video is an interesting one, where he can be seen in the iconic Great Wall of China, racing against a fellow tourist.

The Frenchman gives a head start to the tourist, who takes an early lead, but when Pogba gets into his stride, there is no guessing about the winner. However, it is not the race, which makes it interesting, but the caption, which also includes Usain Bolt, the fastest man on the earth. The caption read 'The Great Run in the Great Wall @usainbolt'.

The Great Run in the Great Wall ? @usainbolt #pogchina #heretocreate @adidasfootball A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

With this caption, Pogba seems to be asking Bolt for a similar challenge.

Though there is no confirmation if he meant the same, it is a cheeky caption from the Manchester United star.

However, if the race also just takes place, for fun, it would be something worth watching. Bolt is 'lightning on the track', and it will be interesting to see these two lovely athletes go head-to-head in the Great Wall of China.

If it transpires, it will be a case of two great showmen in Great Wall of China.