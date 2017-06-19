India might have been higher-placed in the ICC team ranking in ODI cricket, but they were completely outplayed by Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final. Pakistan beat India by 180 runs to win their maiden Champions Trophy title on Sunday.

The Pakistani cricketers celebrated their win at Oval, taking a lap of the match venue, which was thronged by their share of fans as well. Cricket fans in the region took the internet by storm, praising their cricketers for their incredible show, especially Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir, who shone with the bat and ball respectively during the finals.

It was a sensational victory for Pakistan, and there was a great sense of excitement among the cricket fans in the region. However, it was not only limited to cricket lovers but also people from different walks of life, including journalists were excited to the core.

Pakistani anchor Aamir Liaquat, even went to the extent of taking a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Virat Kohli's men lost to Pakistan. It was during the show titled 'Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga' on BOL News, where Liaquat asked PM Modi to "drown in a handful of water."

"I want to tell Narendra Modi today to go drown in a handful of water, the water that you have stopped us from having," he said.

"Pakistan needed a trophy, a Champions Trophy. And the team got us that!"