One of the prettiest tennis players around at the moment, Caroline Wozniacki has bared it all this time for the ESPN Body Issue 2017 magazine. Only earlier this year, she teamed up with the likes of Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard to go completely topless for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Wozniacki, 26, currently plying her trade in the Eastbourne International WTA tournament, has just been seen protecting her modesty in the risque photoshoot while holding the tennis racquet.

Proud and excited for this one! Thank you #ESPNBody for the cover!! Link in bio A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

The gorgeous blonde from Denmark, who has let the world known of her current relationship with basketballer David Lee, is one of the star attractions of the Wimbledon 2017, the main draws of which are scheduled to start July 3.

We had fun at practice today! @rolandgarros @adidas A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on May 24, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Recalling her childhood, Wozniacki told ESPN that she used to be a great swimmer as well and during boxing sessions in the gym, she would really get that beast out of the bag.

There was this professional boxer who would always come in the hour before me. One day he was getting ready for this fight, and media was there. They asked me who would win in a fight. I said, "Well, clearly, I would. He doesn't hit women, right?" So the next day I come in and he goes, "Caroline, in the ring, right now." So we go a couple of rounds, and every time I would put my guard down, he would just tap me a little bit, just make me aware that he could have punched me. All of a sudden, I get him in the corner and I just start going at him. He wasn't really expecting it, and automatically, his hand just went forward and hit my nose, and I just fell down. I was like, "OK, I'm done. I don't need to do this anymore. I felt pretty badass, to be honest. Not a lot of people can say they've gotten punched in the face in the ring."