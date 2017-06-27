Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is a huge basketball fan and anyone following him on Instagram knows that. The Frenchman regularly posts pictures of him wearing basketball jerseys and videos of him playing. The forward was also present for the NBA playoffs earlier this year.

Griezmann, who was reportedly set to make a move to Manchester United before extending his stay at Atletico Madrid, has been enjoying the off-season holidaying in America. The France international was spotted watching the LA Galaxy in MLS, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Had Griezmann not become one of the best strikers in the world he could have tried his hand at basketball and from the looks of it, the Frenchman is not all that bad. Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum went all the way to Madrid to catch up with Griezmann.

The two shot some hoops and while doing so the Atletico Madrid forward also quizzed McCollum on the celebration of some of his fellow basketball players and he managed to guess all of them correctly.

Checkout the complete video right here.

The One ! ?? A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

Great time with @dodgers ! ⚾️⚾️ A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT