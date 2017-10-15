The penultimate episode of ITV's Victoria Season 2 showed the Queen — terrified by the assassination attempt — suddenly seeking an escape to the Scottish Highlands along with husband Prince Albert.

The monarch receives a warm welcome with traditional Scottish bagpipe music from the Duke (Denis Lawson) and his entourage.

However, the series finale will see a clash between the monarch and her husband Albert as she will attempt to stop him from heading to parliament to support the Prime Minister Robert Peel in a parliamentary debate.

Meanwhile, the show's creator, Daisy Goodwin teased in a recent interview with What's on TV that there will be a shocking death in the royal family.

"It's very dramatic, there's so much going on. There's a cataclysmic political vote that divides the country, and Peel puts his conscience before his career. Victoria and Albert support him, but they make a huge political mistake," she told the website.

"There's also a death and there will be tears. Victoria's marriage is tested, too. Albert says, 'There are three of us in this marriage,' but I won't say who the third person is!"

Speaking of Lord Melbourne's character (Rufus Sewell), she revealed, "He's not dead yet!"

"But you may not see him again this time. He might well be at Brocket Hall with his orchids and his mechanical birds…," she further added.

Watch Victoria series finale (Season 2 Episode 8) titled The King Over the Water will air on Sunday, October 15, at 9 pm on ITV (UK).

The royal drama will premiere on Masterpiece PBS (USA) on January 14, 2018.