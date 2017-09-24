In the Victoria Season 2 episode 4, Queen has been gifted a cute puppy by the Duchess of Buccleuch (Dame Diana Rigg) as her favourite pet Dash passed away in episode 3.

Aside from that, Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert are blessed with a second child in the fourth episode. The royal court celebrates the birth of the queen's second child but Victoria struggles to bond with her newborn son.

According to the episode 5 synopsis, concerned that the pending marriage of King Louis Philippe of France's son to the Spanish Queen will form a dangerous alliance, Victoria sets sail on her first voyage to the continent in an attempt to deter the wily French King.

Accompanied by royals and servants alike, Victoria quickly realises that she will need to have her wits about her if she is to make the charming – but not altogether trustworthy – Louis Philippe takes her seriously as a Queen.

However, Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) somehow escapes from the French court to get the taste of outdoor. The prince leaves nothing to the imagination as he goes to skinny dipping along with Drummond (Leo Suter) and Alfred (Jordan Waller).

Watch the Victoria TV series to know more about the episode. Season 2 episode 5 titled Entente Cordiale' will air on Sunday, September 24, at 9 pm on ITV (UK). The royal drama will premiere on Masterpiece PBS on January 14, 2018.