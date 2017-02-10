The Vampire Diaries Season 8 episode 12 will deal with the repercussions of Stefan ripping out Enzo's heart and killing him. The episode will be aired on Friday, February 10, at 8 pm ET on the CW. The episode titled What Are You? can also be watched online via the CW app.

The previous episode saw Bonnie injecting the cure on Stefan, thereby transforming into a human and the promo for Season 8 episode 12 shows him struggling to deal with the guilt of killing Enzo. Caroline urges him to come home, but Stefan says he's not yet ready to face either Caroline or Bonnie, who has always been a good friend.

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see Alaric returning after being absent for almost four episodes. He was last seen in The Next Time I Hurt Somebody, It Could Be You. Also, Matt Roerig will be playing Matt's ancestor Ethan Maxwell this week, and we'll learn more about Matt's family.

"We found out that Matt's family, they were bell makers and Ethan has made this bell," Roerig told TVGuide. "Basically, Matt is teaming up with Alaric and Dorian trying to find the Maxwell journal and trying to figure out how to kill Cade. And during these flashbacks, Matt is able to tap into Ethan's subconscious and reveal the secrets that are needed to destroy Cade."

The synopsis for What Are You? reads: "In order to save Stefan's soul, Damon makes a deal with Cade to retrieve the Maxwell journal. Alaric and Matt refuse to hand the journal over as it may contain the key to destroying Cade. Caroline desperately tries to connect with Stefan before Cade goes through with his plan."

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW.