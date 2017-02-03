Cade is back in Mystic Falls in The Vampire Diaries Season 8 episode 11, and things are going to get really messy for the Salvatore brothers – Stefan and Damon. The episode will be aired on Friday, February 3, at 8 pm ET on the CW. The episode can also be watched online via the CW app.

The Season 8 episode 11 is titled You Made a Choice to be Good and the synopsis hits at Cade giving Damon and Stefan additional responsibilities, and this is sure to bring more deaths. To prevent this, Matt and Caroline have to work together by putting aside their differences.

Interestingly, Cade also has an alternate idea to prevent the deaths of 100 humans – kill the love of Stefan's life, Caroline.

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see Enzo and Bonnie going on a romantic road trip which will turn into a bucket list ticker. "Bonnie is trying to convince Enzo to take the cure and also wants to take advantage of his immortality before he does that," Michael Malarkey, who plays Enzo, told TVGuide. "And so they go on this bucket list trip. We're going to see him, for example, driving a race car around a race track, which we shot at Atlanta Speedway, which is pretty cool. And he does things like skydiving and all that sh--. It's kind of a fun, little trip and also romantic, but not without its dangerous hiccups along the way."

Meanwhile, the synopsis for Season 8 episode 12 titled What Are You? has also been released and it states that the Maxwell journal contains the solution to taking down Cade.

The synopsis reads: "In order to save Stefan's soul, Damon makes a deal with Cade to retrieve the Maxwell journal. Alaric and Matt refuse to hand the journal over as it may contain the key to destroying Cade. Caroline desperately tries to connect with Stefan before Cade goes through with his plan."

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 is aired on Fridays on the CW.