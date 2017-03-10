The Vampire Diaries Season 8 finale, which is also the series finale, is expected to feature the death of a major character. Executive producer Julie Plec hinted at a popular character dying weeks ago, and since then fans have come up with various theories on who wouldn't last until the end of the episode.

Bonnie seems to be the obvious answer, but Stefan will do his best to bring her back, Plec revealed to TVLine. "The history between the two of them being so fraught, he wants to do everything he can to make sure that she takes another breath," said Plec.

Nina Dobrev's Elena will be featured in the episode, as fans of the vampire drama already know, Elena and Bonnie's life was linked in such a way that Elena would not wake up from her magic-induced sleep as long as Bonnie lived.

However, there are some who believe Stefan would be the one to die. According to one popular theory, Stefan will inject the cure on Damon so that he and Elena could have a happy ending.

Meanwhile, Plec revealed that the finale will tie to The Originals, which will be airing its fourth season soon. "After you see this finale, and when we get to The Originals' finale, that question sort of answers itself," she told TVLine. "It sets the stage for either the future of The Originals or another piece of The Vampire Diaries universe. Whether we get the opportunity to go down that road, I have no idea. But it definitely opens the door for a nice iteration of the two worlds."

The Vampire Diaries series finale airs Friday at 9 pm ET on The CW. The finale episode is titled I Was Feeling Epic and the synopsis reads: "With the fate of Mystic Falls at stake, Stefan and Damon must fight their greatest enemy for one last battle."